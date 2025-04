13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Energy of Rolling Motion / Problem 1

Arod of length 1.36 m and mass 73.0 kg has one of its ends attached to the shaft of an electric motor. When the motor is switched on, the shaft supplies a uniform torque of magnitude 182 N•m to the rod that is initially at rest. Determine the instantaneous power delivered by the shaft at the moment when the rod completes 8 revolutions.