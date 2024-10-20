12. Rotational Kinematics / Equations of Rotational Motion / Problem 3

A disk lies in the xy plane and rotates about its central axis that is parallel to the z-axis. At t = 0, the angular velocity of the disk, ω z = -4.80 rad/s. At t = 7.00 s, the angular velocity has increased steadily to +8.90 rad/s. Taking counterclockwise rotation as positive, determine magnitude and state whether the angular acceleration is positive or negative during this time.