15. Rotational Equilibrium / Equilibrium with Multiple Objects / Problem 1

A crate is placed on a massless plank of 3 m in length and transported by two workers. One worker applies a 300 N vertical force at the left-hand end of the plank and the other one applies a 500 N vertical force at the right-hand end of the plank. Find i) the weight of the crate and ii) the position of the center of gravity.