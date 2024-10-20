8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Flat Curves / Problem 2

A race car driver is able to take a sharp turn on a dry, unbanked road at a maximum speed of 75 km/h. However, due to unexpected rainfall, the coefficient of static friction is reduced by 70%. What is the maximum speed at which the race car can take the same turn on a rainy day without skidding off the road? Assume that the conditions of the road are identical except for the change in the coefficient of static friction.