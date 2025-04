10. Conservation of Energy / Force & Potential Energy / Problem 1

Imagine a ball rolling along a horizontal track under the influence of potential energy given by U(x) = Ax2 + Bcos((π/2L)x), where A, B, and L are constants. Determine the magnitude and direction of the force acting on the ball when it reaches (i) the starting point ( x = 0), (ii) the midpoint of the track (x = L/2), and (iii) the end of the track (x = L).