Forces & Kinematics
6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Forces & Kinematics / Problem 1
An unidentified object is advancing toward a nuclear facility along the x-direction at a constant speed of 40 m/s 2 km above the ground level. A 15 kg missile producing a thrust of 425 N and oriented vertically upward is placed at ground level in the same x-y plane as the object. The missile is fired up and hits the object. At the instant of launching the missile, calculate the horizontal distance separating the missile and the object.
