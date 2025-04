10. Conservation of Energy / Gravitational Potential Energy / Problem 2

In a two-star system, two stars of equal mass are separated by a distance of 1.5 × 10¹² m. An asteroid is approaching the stars with negligible speed. What will be its speed at the point when it is twice as close to one star as the other? Consider the mass of the two stars as 3.0 × 1026 kg.