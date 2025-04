7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Inclined Planes with Friction / Problem 1

A 13.0 kg wooden block rests on a ramp. The block slides down the incline when the minimum incline plane angle is θ. The friction coefficients are static friction coefficient = 0.41 and kinetic friction coefficient = 0.29. Determine the value of θ, then compute the acceleration at this angle once the block begins moving.