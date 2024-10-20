- Download the worksheet to save time writing
In a Formula 1 race, the racer wish to achieve a constant acceleration of 3 m/s2 in order to win the race. What is the shortest time in the racer can reach the speed of 300 km/h if it is starting from the rest?
A boy practicing baseball strikes the ball and it leaves with a speed of 100 m/s. The ball was in the contact with the bat for about 40 ms and starts from rest. If acceleration was constant, what was the ball's acceleration during the strike?
A bullet-shaped ride in an amusement park weighs about 11000 pounds at its full capacity. From rest, it starts moving upwards from the ground. For safety purposes, it needs to be slow at first, and it takes 10.0 s to reach 8 m/s. At the end of 2.00 min, its speed is 40 m/s. Calculate the average acceleration of the ride
(i) during the first 10.0 s and
(ii) between 10.0 s and the end of 2.00 min.
Ride-O is testing its new product which is a mini-car that is designed for kids. The test aims to study the changes in the velocities of the mini-car at a 5-s interval. What is the average acceleration in each of the following intervals? Consider the convention that the east direction is positive.
(i) At the start of the interval, the mini-car is moving 1.5 m/s to the east, and at the end, it is moving to the east at 1.2 m/s.
(ii) At the start of the interval, the mini-car is moving due west at 1.75 m/s, and at the end, it is moving at 2.0 m/s, still towards the west.
(iii) At the start, the mini-car is moving to the east at 1.9 m/s, and at the end, it is moving to the west at 1.9 m/s.
A rally car driver is performing a drill. Find the uniform acceleration of the car that will speed it up from 0 mph to 30 mph within 5 s. Give your answer in SI units.