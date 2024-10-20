A bullet-shaped ride in an amusement park weighs about 11000 pounds at its full capacity. From rest, it starts moving upwards from the ground. For safety purposes, it needs to be slow at first, and it takes 10.0 s to reach 8 m/s. At the end of 2.00 min, its speed is 40 m/s. Calculate the average acceleration of the ride

(i) during the first 10.0 s and (ii) between 10.0 s and the end of 2.00 min.