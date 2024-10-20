16. Angular Momentum / Intro to Angular Collisions / Problem 4

A uniform disk that is oriented horizontally is spinning about a vertical axis through its center at a rotational speed of 2.4 rev/s. The mass of the disk is 3.0 kg, and its diameter is 0.60 m. While the uniform disk is rotating, another smaller disk that is initially at rest and has of radius of 10 cm and a mass of 1.5 kg is placed on the center of the larger uniform disk. As a result, both of the discs begin to spin together about the same axis. Determine what the final rotational speed of this particular system will be.