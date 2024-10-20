- Download the worksheet to save time writing
When calculating Mars' angular momentum in a round orbit around the sun, is it reasonable to consider it as a point mass? (Useful data about Mars: mass: 6.42 × 1023 kg; radius: 3.39 × 106 m; orbit radius: 2.28 × 1011 m; orbital period: 687.0 days)
Determine the angular momentum magnitude for Mars revolving around the sun, assuming a circular orbit. Treat Mars as a particle? (Useful data about Mars: mass: 6.42 × 1023 kg; radius: 3.39 × 106 m; orbit radius: 2.28 × 1011 m; orbital period: 687.0 days)
A revolving gate has four arms at right angles that rotate about a central axis. Each arm has a mass of 8.20 kg and is 2.60 m long. A 59.0 kg vandal sits on the outer end of one of the arms and pushes against the wall, spinning the gate at 3.60 rev/s. Determine the angular momentum magnitude of the vandal-gate system. Treat the arms as uniform rods and the vandal as a point mass.
A bicycle wheel has a radius of 35 cm and a mass of 2.5 kg. If the wheel is set to spin at 300 rpm and is allowed to precess around a vertical axis, determine the precession period of the wheel. Assume the wheel is a cylindrical hoop.
A 300 g rectangular slab is rotating about its centre as shown in the figure. Calculate the angular momentum vector of the slab. The slab is 30.0 cm long and 12.0 cm wide. Express the final answer using appropriate unit vectors.
A uniform cylindrical flywheel has a radius of 22 cm and mass of 3.2 kg and is rotating at a rate of 1600 rpm. Calculate what the values of the angular momentum and the required torque will be in order to make the flywheel come to a stop in 8.0 s.