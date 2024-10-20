A revolving gate has four arms at right angles that rotate about a central axis. Each arm has a mass of 8.20 kg and is 2.60 m long. A 59.0 kg vandal sits on the outer end of one of the arms and pushes against the wall, spinning the gate at 3.60 rev/s. Determine the angular momentum magnitude of the vandal-gate system. Treat the arms as uniform rods and the vandal as a point mass.