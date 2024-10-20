11. Momentum & Impulse / Intro to Center of Mass / Problem 4

Consider a 1251-kg unoccupied van. Initially, the center of mass of the van is located 2.41 m behind the front. Now, consider the scenario where one individual is seated in the front seat, positioned 2.81 m from the front, and two individuals are seated in the back seat, which is located 3.91 m from the front. Determine the distance of the new center of mass from the front of the van. Assume each person weighs 66 kg.