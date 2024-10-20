A toy car of mass 1.5 kg is positioned at the top of a frictionless ramp (KL), depicted in the diagram below. The next part of the track is a horizontal span (LM) measuring 5.0 m with a coefficient of kinetic friction of 0.35. The subsequent section, MN, features a frictionless segment where a damping device is located. The car, initially stationary at point K, is released to traverse the track. Upon reaching point M, the car activates the damping device causing it to compress. Determine the velocity of the car at point M if the velocity of the car at point L is 6.2 m/s.