10. Conservation of Energy / Intro to Conservation of Energy / Problem 2

A 5.0 kg bucket of water resting on a horizontal surface is tied to a vertical rope. The rope of negligible mass passes through a frictionless pulley. The other end of the rope is attached to a 6.0 kg weight. The weight is dropped from a height of 2.5 m. Find the speed of the weight just before it hits the floor.