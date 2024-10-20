A hockey puck p 2 with a mass of 170 g is initially at rest. Another puck, p 1 , with an unknown mass, is moving at an initial speed of 30 m/s. Puck p 1 collides with puck p 2 ​. After the collision, both pucks move in the same direction as puck p 1 ​ was originally moving. The collision causes puck p 2 to start moving at a speed that is half of the initial speed of puck p 1 . The collision also causes the puck p 1 to slow down, and it moves at half its initial speed. What is the mass of the puck p 1 ?