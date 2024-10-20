An electron with a speed of 3.0 × 106 m/s collides with an atom which has the following energy levels: n1 = -24.6 eV, n2 = -5.4 eV, and n3 = -2.4 eV. The atom emits a 619.9 nm photon after the collision. Ignoring the atomic recoil, since the atom's mass is significantly larger than the electron's mass, determine what the electron's final speed will be. Note that the photon energy ≠ collision energy.
Determine the combined speed immediately after a collision where a 131-kg robot, moving at 2.6 m/s, collides head-on with (and holds on to) an 83-kg drone moving at 5.1 m/s towards the robot.
A hockey puck p2 with a mass of 170 g is initially at rest. Another puck, p1, with an unknown mass, is moving at an initial speed of 30 m/s. Puck p1 collides with puck p2. After the collision, both pucks move in the same direction as puck p1 was originally moving. The collision causes puck p2 to start moving at a speed that is half of the initial speed of puck p1. The collision also causes the puck p1 to slow down, and it moves at half its initial speed. What is the mass of the puck p1?