Intro to Conservation of Momentum
11. Momentum & Impulse / Intro to Conservation of Momentum / Problem 3
A hockey puck p2 with a mass of 170 g is initially at rest. Another puck, p1, with an unknown mass, is moving at an initial speed of 30 m/s. Puck p1 collides with puck p2. After the collision, both pucks move in the same direction as puck p1 was originally moving. The collision causes puck p2 to start moving at a speed that is half of the initial speed of puck p1. The collision also causes the puck p1 to slow down, and it moves at half its initial speed. What is the mass of the puck p1?
Learn this concept