13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Intro to Moment of Inertia / Problem 3

We can use any arbitrary shape with uniform composition and radius = length = height = width to easily prove that w hen an object is x times large than the model, its mass and volume are x3 times greater than those of the model. How many times greater is the object's moment of inertia relative to the model (exclude point masses and parallel axes outside an object) ?