11. Momentum & Impulse / Intro to Momentum / Problem 1

Two trucks are moving toward a roundabout. A 2200 kg loaded truck has a speed of 8.60 m/s from north to south. The other truck has a mass of 1980 kg and is headed from east to west with a speed of 19.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the total momentum. Take to the north and to the east as +y and +x directions respectively.