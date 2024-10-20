A private tech company built one of the most advanced and powerful particle accelerators ever. The accelerator uses electricity to 'push' the charged particles (electrons) along a circular path, making them go faster and faster. The path they follow is given by the equation r = R⋅cos(kt2) î + R.sin(kt2) ĵ, where R = 4 m and k = 7 x 104 rad/s2 are constants and t is the time. Determine the circle's radius.
Consider a projectile's (m = 150 g) parabolic trajectory given by the equation y = (4m⁻¹) x2. Using the standard definitions of velocity and acceleration, find an expression that expresses ay, the acceleration's vertical component, in terms of x, vx, and ax.
The position of a hypothetical quark moving in sub-atomic space is given by
Calculate how far the hypothetical quark is from its initial position after a period of 4 seconds. The unit of the function s is in angstroms (10-10 m) and the time t is in seconds.
A car is traveling on an interstate highway. The x- and y-components of the car's velocity are given by the equation v = (2tî + 9t2 ĵ) m/s. Assuming that the car's initial position (r0) at a time to is given as r0 = (5î + 3ĵ)m, determine its position vector at t = 3s.
A car is traveling at a speed of 135 km/h in a direction 29.7° north of east. Calculate the distances covered by the car in the northward and eastward directions after 3.3 hours.