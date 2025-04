4. 2D Kinematics / Intro to Motion in 2D: Position & Displacement / Problem 4

A car is traveling on an interstate highway. The x- and y-components of the car's velocity are given by the equation v = (2t î + 9t2 ĵ ) m/s. Assuming that the car's initial position ( r 0 ) at a time t o is given as r 0 = (5 î + 3 ĵ )m, determine its position vector at t = 3s.