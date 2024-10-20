Intro to Projectile Motion: Horizontal Launch
An engineer is testing a new lightweight drone by launching it horizontally from a platform to see how far it can travel without propulsion. There's a fence 5.50 meters tall located 30.0 meters from the launch platform. The drone is launched from a height of 8.40 meters above the ground. What is the minimum horizontal speed required for the drone to clear the fence? Will it land safely in the designated area that starts 10.0 meters beyond the fence and extends for another 20.0 meters? Determine the total time the drone will be in the air from the moment of launch to when it lands.
