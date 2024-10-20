8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Kepler's Third Law for Elliptical Orbits / Problem 1

White dwarfs form when stars like our Sun exhaust their nuclear fuel and shed their outer layers, leaving behind a dense core. According to Newton's third law, the force that expels the outer layers also applies an equal and opposite force inward, causing the core to compress. In some cases, the core becomes extremely dense, forming a white dwarf. These stars can rotate rapidly due to the conservation of angular momentum. Consider a white dwarf with a mass equal to the Sun and a radius of 5.0 × 103 km. How many revolutions per minute(rpm) would a satellite make if it were orbiting 5.0 × 102 km above the surface?[Mass of sun = 2.0 × 1030 kg]