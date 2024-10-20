Three metal spheres that each weigh 1 kg are connected by rigid rods of negligible masses as shown in the figure below. The distance between two adjacent spheres is 0.40 m. If the spheres at the edges make an angle of 180° with the one in the middle, determine what the moment of inertia for this particular system of metal spheres, about an axis perpendicular to the plane of the spheres going through the center of the sphere in the middle will be. (Hint: Treat the spheres as points.)



