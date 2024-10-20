A steel cable is connected at one end to a wooden crate that can slide down an inclined ramp. The other end of the cable is wound around a metal solid drum positioned in a groove at the top of the ramp as shown in the diagram. The ramp is inclined at an angle of 30° to the horizontal, and the crate has a mass of 5.0 kg. The solid drum has a mass of 50 kg and a radius of 0.25 m and rotates without slipping as the cable unrolls. Determine the speed of the crate after it has slid 2.0 meters along the ramp, starting from rest, when there is no friction.