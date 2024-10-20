More Conservation of Energy Problems
13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / More Conservation of Energy Problems / Problem 1
During an experiment, a student spins a uniform vertical coin of mass 5.0 g and diameter 2.0 cm about a frictionless horizontal axis passing through a point on the edge of the coin. Initially, the coin was at rest, and the center of gravity of the coin was at the same level as the axis of rotation. Determine the angular speed of the coin when it reaches its lowest position.
