An open lift is descending at a steady speed of 2.5 m/s relative to the ground as shown in the figure below. A person in the lift throws a small box horizontally outward from the lift with a speed of 10.0 m/s. Determine the magnitude and direction of the initial velocity of the box relative to a person standing on the ground.
An ice chunk on a slippery glacier becomes a projectile when it slides off the ridge of a glacier inclined at a 32° angle below the horizontal. The glacier's edge is 12.0 m above the ground. The distance from the ice chunk to the glacier's edge is 7.0 m, and the coefficient of kinetic friction (μk) between the ice piece and the glacier is 0.20. If the ice chunk starts from rest, calculate the speed of the ice chunk when it hits the ground.