5. Projectile Motion / Negative (Downward) Launch / Problem 2

An ice chunk on a slippery glacier becomes a projectile when it slides off the ridge of a glacier inclined at a 32° angle below the horizontal. The glacier's edge is 12.0 m above the ground. The distance from the ice chunk to the glacier's edge is 7.0 m, and the coefficient of kinetic friction (μ k ) between the ice piece and the glacier is 0.20. If the ice chunk starts from rest, calculate the speed of the ice chunk when it hits the ground.