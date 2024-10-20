Negative (Downward) Launch
An ice chunk on a slippery glacier becomes a projectile when it slides off the ridge of a glacier inclined at a 32° angle below the horizontal. The glacier's edge is 12.0 m above the ground. The distance from the ice chunk to the glacier's edge is 7.0 m, and the coefficient of kinetic friction (μk) between the ice piece and the glacier is 0.20. If the ice chunk starts from rest, calculate the speed of the ice chunk when it hits the ground.
