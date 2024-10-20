- Download the worksheet to save time writing
An airplane pallet of mass 35.0 kg is pushed with a constant force of magnitude 320 N up a 3.0 m wooden ramp. The applied force forms a 10° angle above the ramp and the ramp makes an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the pallet and the ramp is 0.35. Calculate the magnitude of the change in internal energy of the pallet-ramp system due to friction.
A 2.00-N ball is thrown from the ground upwards to the air. At 10.0 m above the ground, you measure its speed as 20.0 m/s. Calculate the ball's highest point using the work-energy theorem.
A construction worker drops a 2 kg hammer from the top of a building, which is 40 m tall. The hammer strikes a pile driver that is resting on the ground, and the pile driver drives a steel beam into the ground. If the beam is driven 25 cm into the ground by the impact, what is the magnitude of the average force that the hammer exerts on the pile driver?
In demonstrating how water can rotate a shaft, water from an 11.0 m high tank (above the shaft) is directed to the turbines of a shaft. Determine the change in gravitational potential energy for 5.0 kg of water.
A 70 kg bobsledder wants to just make it to the top of a 10 m high hill. The track leading up to the hill is a straight path with a length of 50 m. What is the minimum speed the bobsledder needs at the beginning of the track to reach the top of the hill? Assume the track and hill are frictionless.
In a survey conducted on motorbikes, it was found that particular bike tyres could easily absorb 350 J of energy. Determine the maximum height from which a motorbike carrying a man will land safely without failure of its tyres. Consider the combined mass of the man and motorbike as 80 kg.