9. Work & Energy / Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem / Problem 1

An airplane pallet of mass 35.0 kg is pushed with a constant force of magnitude 320 N up a 3.0 m wooden ramp. The applied force forms a 10° angle above the ramp and the ramp makes an angle of 25° with the horizontal. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the pallet and the ramp is 0.35. Calculate the magnitude of the change in internal energy of the pallet-ramp system due to friction.