An inventor designs a new kind of boomerang. He attaches three metal balls each of mass 300 g by rigid sticks that have negligible masses as shown in the figure. The balls are arranged in a 'V' shape. Each of the two sides of the boomerang is 16 cm in length and the two sides make an angle of 120° at the vertex. Determine the moment of inertia of the boomerang about an axis that passes through the vertex, lies in the plane the sides of the boomerang are in, and bisects the angle at the vertex.