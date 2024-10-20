13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Parallel Axis Theorem / Problem 3

Two tiny iron spheres are welded to a homogenous metallic antenna. The spheres have a mass of 25 g each, whereas the antenna is 1 m long and has a mass of 250 g. Assume that the size of the spheres is small compared to the length of the antenna. Calculate the moment of inertia of this system about a fixed axis parallel to the antenna. The distance between the axis and the antenna is 15 cm.