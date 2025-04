5. Projectile Motion / Positive (Upward) Launch / Problem 3

From sea level, an archer stands on the edge of a cliff that is 20 m above the ground. He fires an arrow with a speed of 70 m/s at an angle of 58° above the horizontal. Draw the x-t, y-t, u x -t, and u y -t graphs for the motion of the arrow upon shooting. Ignore air resistance.