Scientists are considering using photon propulsion with 'photon sails' for interstellar travel.

(a) Assuming complete reflection from sunlight, what pressure will be exerted on these photon sails if they are situated at the same distance from the Sun as Venus (where I = 1500 W/m²)?

(b) If these sails have a mass density of 0.0002 g/cm², what will be their acceleration due to solar radiation?

(c) In a real-world scenario, such photon sails will carry some load. How much area should these photon sails cover if they were supposed to accelerate a load of mass 50 kg with an acceleration of 2.5 × 10⁻³ m/s²?