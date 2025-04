12. Rotational Kinematics / Rotational Velocity & Acceleration / Problem 2

A sprocket has a circumference of 56.55 cm measured along the teeth tips. The angular velocity of the sprocket is modeled by ω = [6.0 + (1/6)t²] rad/s , where the units of t is s. Determine the tangential acceleration at the tip of a tooth on the sprocket when t = 9.0 s.