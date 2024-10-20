A group of scientists are conducting some research on the Earth's atmosphere and need to place a satellite in an orbit that will allow them to observe a specific region of the planet. To achieve this, they decide to place the satellite in a geostationary orbit, which is an orbit that keeps the satellite above a fixed point on the Earth's equator as it rotates. The altitude of the geostationary orbit they have chosen is approximately 22,236 miles. What is the period of the satellite's orbit in this geostationary position?

Provide your answer in SI units and refer to any necessary astronomical data