As a space industry consultant, you want to launch satellites around a planet of unknown mass and a radius of 1.35 × 108 m. An existing satellite of mass 240 kg orbits the planet with an orbital speed and radius of 9449 m/s and 6.50 × 108 m respectively. The satellite you wish to launch has a mass of 305 kg and the desired orbital radius is 2.05 × 108 m. Determine the orbital speed that you should provide the satellite with.