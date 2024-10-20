8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Satellite Motion: Speed & Period / Problem 7

A space agency sends a space probe to study Mars. Unfortunately, after successfully placing it in an orbit 12,000 nautical miles above the surface of Mars the agency loses contact with it. Consequently, it orbits the planet at that altitude. Given that 1 nautical mile = 1.852 km, the mass of Mars is 6.42 x 1023 kilograms, the radius of Mars is 3390 km, and the gravitational constant G = 6.67 x 10-11 Nm2/kg2, find the orbital period of the space probe in that orbit around Mars.