17. Periodic Motion / Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums / Problem 2

A decorative pendulum on a wall clock is made of a 250 grams gold coated spherical mass hanging on a 35 cm long lace. The homeowner starts the pendulum at 4:00 pm by giving it a displacement of 3.0 cm on one side. The pendulum is nearly perfect, with a damping constant of 2.5 * 10-5 kg/s. Find the amplitude and number of cycles the pendulum makes by 11:00 pm.