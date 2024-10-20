18. Waves & Sound / Standing Waves / Problem 5

A research lab is investigating the properties of an erbium-doped fiber laser (EDFL) for potential applications in telecommunications. The lab has set up an EDFL with a cavity length of 48 cm, configured to oscillate in the 150,000 modes. To better understand the performance of this laser, the researchers need to determine the wavelength and frequency of the laser beam generated by the EDFL. Calculate these parameters for the given erbium-doped fiber laser setup.