7. Friction, Inclines, Systems / Static Friction / Problem 1

A 31.0 N crate of feeds is resting on a horizontal floor. The coefficients of static and kinetic friction between the crate and the floor are 0.52 and 0.34 respectively. A he-goat is pushing against the crate applying a horizontal force on the crate. Determine the least horizontal force applied by the he-goat to move the crate.