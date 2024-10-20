Skip to main content
At what angle(s) should the soccer player kick the ball so that it lands 12 m away as shown in the figure, given that the ball's initial speed is 13 m/s?
Diagram showing a soccer ball's trajectory landing 12 m away, illustrating symmetrical launch angles.

