Systems of Objects on Inclined Planes with Friction
A box of textbooks (box T) and a crate of laboratory equipment (crate L) are connected by a durable nylon rope and slide down an inclined plane at an angle θ=45°θ=45° to the horizontal. The masses of both boxes are mT=mL=10.0kgm_{T}=m_{L}=10.0\operatorname{kg}. The coefficients of friction for the box and the crate are μT=0.30μ_T=0.30 and μL=0.40\mu_{L}=0.40, respectively. Calculate the tension in the rope as the system slides down the incline.


Diagram of a box and crate sliding down a 45° incline, connected by a rope.

