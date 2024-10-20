A box of textbooks (box T) and a crate of laboratory equipment (crate L) are connected by a durable nylon rope and slide down an inclined plane at an angle θ = 45 ° θ=45° θ = 45° to the horizontal. The masses of both boxes are m T = m L = 10.0 kg ⁡ m_{T}=m_{L}=10.0\operatorname{kg} m T ​ = m L ​ = 10.0 kg . The coefficients of friction for the box and the crate are μ T = 0.30 μ_T=0.30 μ T ​ = 0.30 and μ L = 0.40 \mu_{L}=0.40 μ L ​ = 0.40 , respectively. Calculate the tension in the rope as the system slides down the incline.



