A 3.0 kg crate is on a 5.0 kg crate that is sliding on the horizontal floor at an acceleration of 1.1 m/s2. It was found that for the minimum value of μ = 0.11 between the two crates, the crate on top wouldn't slide off on the crate at the bottom. If μ is only one-third of this value, what is the acceleration of the 3.0 kg crate relative to the 5.0 kg crate? (Assume μ = μ s = μ k )