13. Rotational Inertia & Energy / Torque with Kinematic Equations / Problem 1

A rotating disk with a radius of 2.50 m and a moment of inertia of 2200 kg•m² about its central vertical axis is initially at rest. A person applies a tangential force of 20.0 N to the edge of the disk for 12.0 s. Calculate the angular velocity of the disk after this 12.0 s period.