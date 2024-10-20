- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 1000-kg block is held in place on an inclined wedge by a light cable on a frictionless wedge. The wedge is inclined at an angle of 37° above the horizontal and an angle of 30° is made by the cable above the surface of the wedge. Sketch a labeled free-body diagram of the box.
A baseball player uses a bat to hit a ball (tossed in the air) horizontally. Identify objects in the system and provide a free-body diagram for each object identified. Use appropriate labels for action/reaction pair forces.
The figure below shows two wooden blocks connected through a massless and frictionless pulley using a massless chain. Block 2 is sliding down the incline whose surface is not frictionless. Some of the interacting objects are the pulley and the chain, but it is upon you to decide which to include in the system. Present a free-body diagram for all the objects in the system using dotted lines to connect objects that form action-reaction pairs. Consider the positive x-axis in an upward direction along the inclined planes.
A bucket filled with water is pulled upward using a massless rope. Draw a suitable interaction diagram when the velocity of the bucket is increasing in the upward direction.
A car is accelerating on a flat surface. Air drag is a significant force. List all forces acting on the car. (Assume wheels roll without slipping).
The diagram below shows a ball in equilibrium. Two forces applied on the ball are shown. Show the third force applied on the ball and label it Fc. Be sure your drawing shows the three forces.
A hockey puck of mass M slides on a flat table lubricated with petroleum in the horizontal direction, exerting a drag force proportional to the cubic root of velocity, i.e. FDr = -cv1/3 on the puck. If at t = 0, we know that v = v', find x and v as functions of time.