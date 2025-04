6. Intro to Forces (Dynamics) / Types Of Forces & Free Body Diagrams / Problem 7

A hockey puck of mass M slides on a flat table lubricated with petroleum in the horizontal direction, exerting a drag force proportional to the cubic root of velocity, i.e. F Dr = -cv1/3 on the puck. If at t = 0, we know that v = v', find x and v as functions of time.