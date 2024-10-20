- Download the worksheet to save time writing
A 75-cm-long, massless, horizontal bar is connected at one end to an electric motor that rotates the bar at a constant angular speed of 48 rpm. A 250-gram ball is attached to the other end. Calculate the magnitude of the ball's velocity.
A ceiling fan has a radius of 60 cm and 1200 rpm at full speed. A particle of mass 1 g sticks at the outer edge of the fan blade. Calculate the radial acceleration experienced by the particle when the fan runs at full speed.
A plane flies in a completely horizontal circle at a constant speed of 300 km/h. Calculate the diameter of the circle if the plane's radial acceleration is equal to twice the gravitational acceleration.
A 25.0-kg object is attached to one end of a light, rigid cord. The object rotates in a horizontal circle of radius 5.0 m at a constant angular speed. The object completes one rotation in 8.5 seconds. Find the tension in the cord.
Two tiny spheres of mass 100 g are attached to two light sticks of length 75 cm, as shown in the figure. The system is mounted on a rotor. When the rotor turns at a constant angular velocity of 22 rpm, the spheres move along a horizontal circle. Find the tension in the stick attached to the rotor.
The latitude of The Sydney Opera House is 33.85°, south. Calculate the linear speed of the Sydney Opera House. The mean radius of the earth is 6371 km.
Consider a horse on a merry-go-round moving along a circular path in the vertical plane. The position is given by r=(5.0 m)cos[(2.0rad/s)t]i^+(5.0 m)sin[(2.0rad/s)t]j^, where r is in meters, and t is in seconds. Determine the horse's acceleration vector.
You rotate a metal ball attached to a 0.48-m chain directly beneath you, creating a circular motion on the ground. The ball completes one full rotation every 0.68 s. Determine the angle that the chain forms with the vertical.