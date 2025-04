4. 2D Kinematics / Velocity in 2D / Problem 1

At t 1 = 8.00 s, a football player in a field has velocity components v x = -3.0 m/s and v y = 1.6 m/s. The player's average acceleration has a magnitude 0.6 m/s2 at a direction 40° measured from the -x-axis toward the +y axis between t = 8.00 s and t = 15.0 s. Determine the player's x- and y-components of velocity at t 2 = 15.00 s.