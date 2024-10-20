8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation / Vertical Centripetal Forces / Problem 5

A motion capture system is employed to track the motion of an adult pedestrian walking over a rigid, level surface. The position of the center of gravity of the pedestrian is investigated. According to the data analysis, the pedestrian's center of gravity follows a vertically curved (circular) path when walking. Furthermore, the center of gravity is defined by an arc with a radius of 1.0 m. Determine the minimum speed at which a pedestrian starts to run.